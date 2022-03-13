UAE weather to cool off slightly this week after weekend heatwave

Temperatures are expected to cool slightly over the next few days after the mercury peaked above 40°C in some areas of the UAE over the weekend.

The highest temperature recorded on Saturday was in the Al Shawamekh area of Abu Dhabi, rising to 40.7°C just before 3pm.

While the hot weather will continue as the summer draws closer, residents will get some respite from the sweltering heat this week, with temperatures expected to hit the mid to high thirties from Monday to Wednesday.

On Monday, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times over some areas, with more cloud formation expected over mountainous regions.

There will be light to moderate winds, with a speed of 10 to 20kmph, reaching 30 kmph over coastal areas.

In Abu Dhabi on Monday, the mercury will rise to 38°C during the hottest part of the day, with humidity at about 75 per cent.

Dubai will start the working week off slightly cooler, with expected temperatures of 36°C, climbing gradually to 38°C by Wednesday.

As per the NCM’s forecast, Thursday will see a considerable drop in temperature, from the high thirties at the start of the week to the low thirties as the week comes to an end.

“[Thursday] will be dusty and partly cloudy in general, with a significant decrease in temperatures,” the forecaster said.

“Fresh to strong northwesterly winds expected, especially over the sea causing blowing and suspended dust reducing the horizontal visibility over some exposed areas.

“The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf.”