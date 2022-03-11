UAE weather: mini heatwave continues, with temperatures expected to hit 41°C

Temperatures are expected to reach 41°C on Friday as the UAE’s mini heatwave continues.

The mercury hit 42°C on Thursday in Al Dhafra Region, substantially above the average 27°C for March.

Friday will be another hot and sunny day, which will be hazy at times.

Light to moderate winds will pick up, blowing dust.

The temperature will reach 39°C in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi city, and up to 41°C in some coastal areas.

It will be calm to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and calm in the Sea of Oman.

Temperatures will drop slightly on Saturday, to 36°C in Abu Dhabi and 37°C in Dubai.

Read more Abu Dhabi steps up air quality monitoring programme

It will be partly cloudy and hazy at times, with light to moderate winds that will blow dust.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be calm to moderate and calm in the Sea of Oman.

Humidity will rise overnight, raising the risk of mist in the west.

Sunday will be slightly cooler, at 35°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman will be calm.

Humidity will rise overnight, with the probability of a foggy or misty start to Monday.

Temperatures will be similar to Sunday, in the mid-30s for most of the week until more pleasant weather is set to return, with highs of around 26°C next Friday.