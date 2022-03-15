UAE weather: cooler weekend ahead after recent heat spike

The mercury will hit 38°C in parts of the UAE on Tuesday ahead of a plunge in temperatures later in the week.

It will be a hot and sunny day across the country, with highs of 38°C in Dubai and 37°C in Abu Dhabi.

Winds will be light to moderate and the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will both be calm.

Wednesday will be another hot day, with similar temperatures and cloudy skies at times.

Winds will be light to moderate, becoming stronger throughout the day, leading to suspended dust and sand over some exposed areas.

Dusty skies will remain on Thursday, which will see a big drop in temperatures to the mid 20s.

The weather will be similar over the weekend.

Temperatures will start picking up again on Sunday, reaching 29°C on Sunday and climbing still further through to mid-next week.