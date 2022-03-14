Emirates Draw's Dh100 million jackpot rolls over for another week

Emirates Draw's grand prize of Dh100 million remains intact after none of the entrants matched all numbers in one of its two weekly draws held on Sunday.

A total of 466 participants matched numbers in the live draw and shared Dh630,882 in prize money.

The numbers drawn were 5979464. To win one of six prizes in the grand prize draw, participants have to match digits in sequence starting from right to left.

There was also no winner in the prize's second category of Dh777,777.

Emirates Draw winners included Emirati, Indian and Afghan participants.

In addition to the grand prize draw, seven participants won Dh77,777 each.

Entrants can participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil that will support the planting of coral polyps. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly.

More than 14,000 participants have won over Dh18m since the draw began in September. The draw's top prize of Dh100m will remain in place until it's won, after which it resets to Dh77m.

The next Emirates Draw takes place on Sunday March 20 at 9pm, which will be streamed live on its website, Facebook, and YouTube channels.