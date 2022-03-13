Coronavirus: UAE reports 318 new cases

The UAE reported 318 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

This brings the total number of cases recorded since the pandemic began in 2020 to 885,407.

Officials said no one died in the 24-hour reporting period, meaning the death toll remains at 2,302.

Another 1,170 people recovered from the virus, taking this total to 851,326.

The figures were reported after another 341,261 PCR tests were recorded.

Widespread testing, stringent rules and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have helped the UAE to control the pandemic.

Case numbers have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January 2021.

Nonetheless, authorities have continually cautioned residents against complacency.

While many rules were lifted, mask wearing indoors remains mandatory.

Globally, the number of new Covid-19 cases has risen sharply in Britain over the past week.

Cases have also increased in Germany, where a quarter of a million more were reported on Friday.