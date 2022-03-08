UAE weather forecast: a dusty day with a chance of rain in the east

The UAE could be in for a dusty and partly cloudy day on Tuesday, with a chance of rain in the east, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Forecasters issued an alert overnight warning of rainy clouds and fresh winds in the early hours, which could kick up sand and dust clouds from Ras Al Khaimah to Abu Dhabi.

Chance of Rainy clouds and fresh winds at times causing blowing dust, from 00:45 until 06:00 Tuesday 08/03/2022. pic.twitter.com/xAJV5IndSz — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) March 7, 2022

Temperatures are also creeping up across the UAE and could reach 36°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Wednesday will also be dusty and partly cloudy, with some low clouds in the east. The mercury will hit 37°C in Abu Dhabi and 35°C in Dubai.

Thursday will also be dusty at times, with light to moderate winds.

Temperatures will continue to edge up towards the end of the week, with forecasters predicting highs of 41°C on Friday in the capital and 39°C in Dubai.

