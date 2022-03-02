UAE weather: it's getting warmer, with temperatures reaching 34°C by Friday

The pleasant weather is seemingly coming to an end in the UAE, as temperatures inch up towards the end of the week, reaching 34°C by Friday.

Wednesday got off to a chilly start, however, as thick fog blanketed parts of Abu Dhabi, forcing police to cut speed limits.

The foggy weather affected most of the southern half of the emirate, stretching deep inland towards the Omani border.

Drivers were warned not to exceed 80kph on the Abu Dhabi to Al Ain road and Abu Dhabi to Sweihan road, as visibility fell below 1km.

The fog will lift by 9.30am to leave a partly sunny day. Temperatures will hit 26°C in Abu Dhabi and 27°C in Dubai.

#عاجل⁩ | ⁧#تنبيه⁩ ⁧#ضباب

تم تفعيل منظومة خفض السرعات إلى 80 كم/س على طريق ( أبوظبي - سويحان )



⁦#Urgent⁩ | ⁦#Attention ⁩ ⁦#Fog⁩

Speed reduction system activated to 80 Km/h on ( Abu Dhabi - Sweihan ) road — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) March 2, 2022

Winds will be light to moderate, strengthening at times.

Conditions will be calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

The risk of early morning fog will remain for the rest of the week, potentially creating hazardous conditions for commuters.

Temperatures will inch up on Thursday, which will be hazy and partly cloudy.

It will be significantly warmer on Friday, reaching 34°C in Abu Dhabi and 33°C in Dubai.

It will fall back slightly to the low 30s over the weekend, which will be sunny and hazy at times.