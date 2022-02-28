Dubai's Digital School for refugee children launches in five countries

The first phase of the ambitious project is helping 20,000 pupils gain access to education

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, launched the initiative. Photo: Wam
Sarwat Nasir
Feb 28, 2022

A digital education project by the Dubai government for refugee and underprivileged children has started across five countries with 20,000 youngsters enrolled.

The update was announced at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday.

The digital school seeks to provide an education to one million refugee and underprivileged children over the next five years.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives is behind the project that will focus on children from countries including Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan.

Sheikh Mohammed launches new e-learning tool for children across the Arab world

They will have access to digital learning materials available in Arabic and international curricula.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, described the school as filling a "scientific and educational gap in the Arab world".

More to follow

Updated: February 28th 2022, 12:23 PM
