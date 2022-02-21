Meet Scorpio-B: the UAE's latest armed unmanned ground vehicle

UAE security and defence company Edge has unveiled the latest addition to its fleet of unmanned ground vehicles (UGV).

Presented to crowds at the Unmanned Systems Exhibition & Conference (Umex) 2022, Scorpio-B is designed to support military troops and security forces in challenging scenarios.

Equipped with remote weapon systems, twin 40mm grenade launchers, pan-tilt zoom cameras and sensors to collect data from surveillance, Scorpio-B can also stand payloads of up to 200 kilograms.

In addition to this, The UGV can be fitted for tactical overwatch, counter-terrorism, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear detection plus communication relay.

Reaching speeds of 40 kilometres per hour, Scorpio-B can climb slopes of up to 30° and with track propulsion all terrains within cities and harsher environments are accessible.

One or two operators can remotely command the UGV and its systems from a distance of 5km.

“We are delighted to unveil the latest member of the Scorpio series at Umex 2022 — an exhibition dedicated to drones, robotics and unmanned systems and one of the most important events in our calendar,” said Ali Al Yafei, chief executive of ADASI, part of Edge Group.

“We are pleased to continue building our customers’ trust, nationally and internationally, through rigorous R & of our autonomous capabilities to increase mission readiness and ultimately enable a secure future for all.”

Umex 2022 opened its doors at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) on Monday.

The exhibition focuses on the defence, environmental, civil and humanitarian benefits of unmanned systems and is attended by regional government delegations, industry, military and civilian authorities from across the globe.

The event lasts three days and this year also includes a Simulation and Training (Simtex) zone.