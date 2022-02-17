UAE weather: cool on Thursday but warmer at the weekend

Temperatures across the UAE are set to slightly decrease on Thursday, with partly cloudy skies expected at times.

In Dubai, the highest temperature will be 23°C while the lowest will be 16°C. Abu Dhabi will have highs of 24°C and lows of 15°C.

The cool weather came in overnight, with 6.3°C recorded in Ras Al Khaimah’s Jebel Jais early this morning.

The National Centre of Meteorology said in its daily forecast that the weather would be “fair in general and partly cloudy at times, with a decrease in temperatures”.

“Humid by night and Friday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate north-westerly winds, freshening at times, especially over the sea,” it said.

Warmer conditions are expected on Friday and going into the weekend, with temperatures rising to 25°C. Lows will be at 19°C in Dubai and 15°C in Abu Dhabi.

“Fair in general and partly cloudy at times. Temperatures tend to gradually increase. Humid by night and Saturday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas,” the meteorology centre said in its forecast for Friday.

On Saturday, there will be another increase in temperature, with highs of 27°C in Dubai and 28°C in Abu Dhabi.

Sunday is also expected to be warm, with highs of 25°C.

