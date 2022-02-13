Coronavirus: UAE records 1,266 new cases

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have helped the UAE curb the pandemic

The National
Feb 13, 2022

Live updates: follow the latest news on Omicron

The UAE reported 1,266 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.

This brings the total number of infections recorded in the country since the pandemic began to 868,237.

One person died bringing the death toll to 2,285. Another 2,513 recovered bring this tally to 800,884.

The latest caseload came following 454,763 PCR tests.

Cases have been dropping again following a surge during the Omicron wave.

Rules are also relaxing. The UAE announced during the week it would gradually lift Covid-19 capacity limits at shopping centres and other public places within days, while it was announced on Sunday that cinemas in the UAE can operate at maximum capacity from Tuesday.

However, people must still wear a face mask.

Updated: February 13th 2022, 10:06 AM
