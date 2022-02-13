Coronavirus: UAE records 1,266 new cases

Live updates: follow the latest news on Omicron

The UAE reported 1,266 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.

This brings the total number of infections recorded in the country since the pandemic began to 868,237.

One person died bringing the death toll to 2,285. Another 2,513 recovered bring this tally to 800,884.

The latest caseload came following 454,763 PCR tests.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have helped the UAE curb the pandemic.

Cases have been dropping again following a surge during the Omicron wave.

Read more UAE Covid-19 restrictions ease but face mask rules to stay in place

Rules are also relaxing. The UAE announced during the week it would gradually lift Covid-19 capacity limits at shopping centres and other public places within days, while it was announced on Sunday that cinemas in the UAE can operate at maximum capacity from Tuesday.

However, people must still wear a face mask.