UAE to lift capacity limits in many public places as Covid-19 rules are eased

The UAE is to gradually lift Covid-19 capacity limits at shopping centres and other public places in the coming days, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, said venues would be permitted to reach maximum levels by the middle of this month.

He said the directives related to "various economic, tourist and recreational facilities, shopping centres and means of transportation" during the country's weekly coronavirus briefing.

Dr Al Dhaheri said individual emirates would to allowed to set capacity limits for weddings and funerals.

He called on members of the public to abide by green pass rules in place in their emirate.

#NCEMA: We announce the decision to gradually cancel restrictions covering all activities and events in #UAE in various economic, tourism & entertainment facilities, as well as in shopping centres & modes of transportation, aimed at reaching their full capacities by mid-February. pic.twitter.com/FMLyS6WwJc — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) February 9, 2022

Social distancing at mosques are to be reduced to one metre as Covid-19 rules are gradually eased.

Authorities will continue to closely monitor Covid-19 infection rates across the country over the next month.

Dr Al Dhaheri said social distancing rules could be removed at mosques if cases continue to drop.

However, measures could be tightened if required.

The move comes amid a recent drop in infections.

Dr Al Dhaheri praised the public for their support of safety measures, which he said played a pivotal role in curbing the spread of the virus.

"The remarkable commitment of community members & their effective contributions to the implementation of precautionary and preventive measures helped decrease the number of cases recorded, with a clear decrease in the admission rate of patients with Covid-19 in hospitals," he said.

The UAE reported 1,538 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the lowest daily total recorded this year.

Infections have fallen for three days in a row.

Daily figures have halved in the past three weeks, after authorities reported 3,116 cases on January 15.

Four patients died during during the 24-hour reporting period and 2,457 people were declared free of the virus.

Authorities have recorded 862,514 cases, 791,318 recoveries and 2,273 deaths to date.

The number of active cases dropped to 68,923.

On Tuesday, Abu Dhabi paved the way for members of the public to receive a fourth dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Sinopharm vaccine, the shots most commonly administered in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre said people who had taken up to three doses of either of these vaccines, or a combination of the two could receive an additional dose after a gap of six months.

More than 23.7 million vaccine doses have been administered to the public since the start of inoculation in December 2020.

About 95 per cent of the UAE public is now fully immunised against Covid-19.

During the briefing, Dr Farida Al Hosani, a government health spokeswoman, urged the public to get vaccinated to safeguard their health.

She highlighted the roll-out of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to the 5-11 age group as another key step forward for the country's recovery.

But she said commitment to precautionary measures remained crucial to winning the fight against the virus.

"We urge community members to adhere to the precautionary measures, by wearing face masks, avoiding overcrowded places and constantly sanitising," she said.

"The health of our community is a priority and is everyone’s responsibility.

"The vaccine is not a substitute for adhering to relevant precautionary measures, such as wearing face masks, respecting social distancing and sanitising, among other protocols."