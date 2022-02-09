Sheikh Mohamed meets deputy chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council.

The leaders discussed ways to boost ties between the UAE and Sudan.

Gen Dagalo also condemned the recent terrorist Houthi attacks against the UAE and expressed Sudan's solidarity with the Emirates in the face of threats to its security and stability, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked Sudan for its support and said the UAE would continue to stand by the nation as it worked for peace, stability, development and prosperity.