UAE reports 2,114 new Covid-19 cases

Another 1,077 people recovered in the 24-hours reporting period

The National
Feb 4, 2022

Latest updates on Omicron

The UAE reported 2,114 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the total number of infections since the pandemic began in late January 2020 to 853,651.

Another 1,077 people recovered from the virus in the 24-hour reporting period, bringing the total of recoveries to 781,970.

A further five people died due to Covid-19 complications, taking the total death toll to 2,258.

The number of active cases stands at 69,423.

These latest cases were identified from 486,936 PCR tests.

More than 127 million tests have been carried out since the pandemic began.

Data from the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority shows more than 23.6 million vaccine doses have been given to citizens and residents — with about 94 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated.

Read More
Pre-boarding Covid-19 PCR test no longer required to enter Bahrain

More children are expected to be vaccinated, after authorities said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can now be given to children over 5.

The Ministry of Health will make doses available to children across the Emirates.

Dubai began taking bookings for children aged 5 to 11 on Tuesday.

The Sinopharm vaccine for children between 3 and 17 has been available since August.

Updated: February 4th 2022, 10:29 AM
CoronavirusUAE
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article University of Birmingham Dubai launches UK government-backed teacher training programme
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohamed: tolerance and understanding will help build a better future for all
An image that illustrates this article UAE reports 2,114 new Covid-19 casesStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Pope says we are all 'one family' on International Day of Human FraternityStory gallery icon