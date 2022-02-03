Pre-boarding Covid-19 PCR test no longer required to enter Bahrain

Travellers will only need to test on arrival in new rules announced on Thursday

Passengers will still be required to test for Covid-19 on arrival in Bahrain. AFP
Feb 3, 2022

Travellers to Bahrain will from Friday no longer need to show a negative PCR test to board flights to the country, the Civil Aviation Affairs authority announced.

Arrivals will need to take a PCR test on arrival and unvaccinated people will need to quarantine.

The daily number of cases of coronavirus has crossed last May's peak of 3,000, reaching 7,853 on Wednesday. The island state in December limited non-essential activities to fully vaccinated people.

Bahrain relaxed its Covid-19 entry restrictions on January 6, removing the quarantine requirement for vaccinated people and only requiring testing on arrival.

Previously, travellers were required to test on the fifth and 10th days of their stay.

The cost of the PCR test has been reduced to 12 dinars.

Updated: February 3rd 2022, 5:13 PM
