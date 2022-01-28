UAE weather: dusty and decreasing temperatures

Dubai and Abu Dhabi will both reach 25°C on Friday

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
The National
Jan 28, 2022

The UAE will be dusty and partly cloudy on Friday with weather conditions expected to feel cooler.

Forecasters say temperatures are expected to reach 25°C in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

It will be humid by night and with a probability of fog or mist formation over some eastern areas.

Winds will be moderate to fresh, reaching top speeds of 40 km/h in some parts. This will cause dust to blow over some exposed areas, particularly in the west.

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Updated: January 28th 2022, 1:18 AM
