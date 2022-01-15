Sheikh Khalifa receives letter from Algerian president

The President, Sheikh Khalifa, has received a letter from the President of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, regarding developing ties between both countries, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday.

The letter was delivered to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, by Ramtane Lamamra, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, during a meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both parties reviewed the strong bilateral relations between the two sides and examined ways to develop them in different fields.

They also discussed regional and international developments.