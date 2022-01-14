UAE weather: several days of heavy rain expected, starting Saturday

Almost the entire Abu Dhabi emirate was blanketed in dense fog early on Friday, as police reduced speed limits on busy roads.

The National Centre of Meterology issued an alert warning of the hazy weather, which is expected to last up to 11am.

Drivers were warned not to exceed 80kph on motorways as visibility dropped below 1,000m.

The murky weather will eventually clear to leave a fair to partly cloudy day, with highs of 26°C on the coast and 28°C inland.

Dubai experienced fog in the early hours as well, but it will mostly clear by mid morning.

The weekend will herald the start of another period of rainy weather, with showers expected on Saturday to Wednesday over many parts of the country.

Satellites show a bank of rain approaching Abu Dhabi and further up the coast in Dubai and the Northern Emirates mid-afternoon on Saturday. It could be heavy at times.

On Sunday, much of the coast will see showers, with the heaviest downpours beginning in the west and spreading to Abu Dhabi and beyond throughout the day. Dubai and the Northern Emirates will also see intense showers, according to rain.ae.

The rain will move away in the early hours of Monday, only to return in the late afternoon and evening. Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates will also see showers.

On Tuesday, the rain will start over the sea, but will sweep in over the coast in time for rush hour. It will move away by mid-afternoon, before returning to affect Dubai and the Northern Emirates in the evening.

On Wednesday, the rain will mostly be confined to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, before disappearing around midday.

After many months of little rain in the UAE, January is making up for it, with a very wet start to 2022.

Almost 18 months' worth of rain fell in the UAE in the space of just three days at the start of the year.

On average, the UAE records about 100 millimetres of precipitation a year. A typical January usually sees only 10mm.

