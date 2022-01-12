Ajman government workers to face up to 10-day pay cut for flouting Covid-19 safety rules

Ajman government has warned its employees to follow Covid-19 safety rules or face a pay cut.

The emirate’s human resources department sent out a circular that lists offences for which salaries will be deducted.

These include failing to wear face masks, being in crowded areas and shaking hands with others.

The list of fines aims to ensure employees adhere to rules designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus and safeguard public health.

Any deductions will be made from the basic salary. Employees will not receive sick or quarantine leave if they come into close contact with infected people outside the workplace or home for a second time.

The list of fines in the circular: