UAE weather: New chance of rain in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Several cities in the UAE will receive showers on Wednesday, as the run of wet weather continues.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai could have rain throughout the day, with showers also expected in Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah in the afternoon and evening.

It will be cloudy over the coast and islands, with moderate to fresh winds, which will become gusty at times, blowing dust and sand.

Temperatures will reach a high of 21ºC in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It will be slightly cooler in Al Ain, at 19ºC.

The rest of the week is expected to be dry, as the last of the weather system that brought intense rainfall to parts of the country finally moves away.

It will, however, be cloudy at times.

On Thursday, winds will be moderate to fresh, becoming strong and carrying dust and sand. Conditions will be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in the Oman Sea.

The weather will be slightly warmer and sunnier on Friday, the end of the new working week, with highs of 24ºC in Dubai, 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and 21ºC in Al Ain. It will become humid overnight.

The weekend will be dry and mostly sunny in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, but cloudy in Dubai, with temperatures in the low-20s.

There is a chance of early mist or fog on Sunday and Monday morning.