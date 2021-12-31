New Year's Eve UAE: More rain on the way after overnight downpour

More rain is forecast for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day after an overnight downpour.

Residents in Dubai woke to thunder and lightning in the early hours of Friday, with rain falling for about 90 minutes.

Weather charts show a new wet weather front from around 11pm on New Year's Eve, with Abu Dhabi set to face the brunt of it into the early hours of Saturday.

Revellers setting out to watch the fireworks at displays across the country should plan ahead, take waterproof clothing and anticipate traffic disruption.

Saturday, New Year's Day, will see showers and sunny spells throughout the day, forecasts from the National Centre of Meteorology and global forecaster Windy showed.

NCM's live weather chart predicted rain across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates on Monday and Tuesday, with up to 40mm in isolated areas. Schools in Dubai and Sharjah return to classrooms on Monday, while Abu Dhabi and government schools nationwide will return to home learning due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

The country has seen a two-year dry spell with rainfall largely confined to the Northern Emirates.

In January 2020, days of rain storms and flooding brought parts of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to a halt, with pupils sent home from schools for two days in some areas.