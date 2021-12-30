UAE records highest number of Covid-19 cases in 9 months

The UAE recorded 2,366 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, its highest daily tally for more than nine months.

Another 840 people overcame the virus and two people died during the 24-hour reporting period.

The Emirates has reported 759,511 cases, 744,180 recoveries and 2,162 deaths since the outbreak began.

The latest infections were detected as a result of a further 425,682 PCR tests.

Read More Latest on Covid-19

Screening rates have been ramped up in recent days in an effort to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Close to 111 million tests have been conducted to date.

Authorities have urged the public to remain committed to safety measures in the face of the recent spike in cases.

The latest daily tally was the highest recorded since March 9.

The emergence of the highly-contagious Omicron variant has prompted a spike in infections around the world.

Robust safety protocols have been announced for New Year's Eve celebrations in the emirate.

Firework displays will be held in 29 places in Dubai to discourage mass gatherings and encourage spectators to practice social distancing.

Masks must be worn at all times when celebrating New Year’s Eve in public. The penalty for not wearing one when required to do so is Dh3,000 ($816).

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, said strong preventive measures had helped to keep people safe.

“Every member of the community should stringently observe the preventive guidelines in place, including wearing face masks and observing social distancing, to protect their families and others,” he said in a statement.

Abu Dhabi's public venues and hotels must limit capacity to 60 per cent and ensure New Year's Eve visitors present a negative PCR test taken within 96 hours as part of a 10-point safety plan announced by authorities.

The capital's Department of Culture and Tourism has issued a circular to all “hotel and tourism establishments, event organisers, venue owners, and cultural and leisure venues” setting out procedures to safeguard public health.