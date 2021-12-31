Dubai rain: Thunder showers as UAE gets ready for soggy New Year

More rain is forecast for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in parts of the Emirates, after thunder showers fell over Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Residents in Dubai woke to thunder and lightning in the early hours of Friday, with rain falling for about 90 minutes around 3am, with a second deluge shortly after 11am.

Police urged drivers to be cautious as more adverse conditions are forecast ahead of the celebrations.

Weather charts show a new wet weather front from around 11pm on New Year's Eve, with Abu Dhabi set to face the brunt of it into the early hours of Saturday.

Revellers setting out to watch New Year fireworks at displays across the country should plan ahead, take waterproof clothing and anticipate traffic disruption.

They should use public transport where possible - particularly if heading to Downtown Dubai or Expo 2020.

Saturday, New Year's Day, will see showers and sunny spells throughout the day, according to forecasts from the National Centre of Meteorology and global forecaster Windy.

NCM's live weather chart predicts rain across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates on Monday and Tuesday – with up to 40millimetres falling in isolated areas.

The country has seen a two-year dry spell, with rainfall largely confined to the Northern Emirates.

In January 2020, days of rainstorms and flooding brought parts of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to a halt, with pupils sent home from schools for two days in some areas.

Schools in Dubai and Sharjah return to classrooms on Monday, while Abu Dhabi and government schools nationwide will return to home learning due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.