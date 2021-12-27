Coronavirus: UAE records 1,732 new cases

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

The UAE recorded 1,732 new Covid-19 cases on Monday.

This brings the total number of infections recorded since the pandemic began to 753,065

One person died, taking the death toll to 2,159.

Another 608 people beat the virus, raising the number of recoveries to 741,933.

The latest cases were identified as a result of an additional 325,097 PCR tests.

Daily case numbers have risen sharply this month, from less than 50 in early December.

But authorities have ramped up testing and introduced new rules to protect public health.

On Sunday, Abu Dhabi announced that venues hosting social events such as weddings, funerals and family gatherings would have occupancy capped at 60 per cent of capacity.

The maximum number of people permitted at indoor events is 50. No more than 150 people are allowed to attend outdoor events and open-air activities.

Mass testing and one of the world’s fastest vaccination drives, including the booster shot campaign, have helped the UAE curb the pandemic as the Omicron variant spreads.

Authorities have urged people to act responsibly over the holiday and new year period.