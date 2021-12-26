UAE weather: Dusty and partly cloudy

Temperatures are expected to reach 26°C in Abu Dhabi and 27°C in Dubai

Dec 26, 2021

The UAE will experience cloudy and dusty conditions on Sunday, with a slight chance of light rainfall.

Winds will be fresh to moderate, with top speeds reaching 45 km/h. The strong breeze will cause blowing dust at times, especially westward.

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

It will be particularly cloudy along coastal areas in the north of the emirates.

Temperatures are expected to reach 26°C in Abu Dhabi and 27°C in Dubai.

Updated: December 26th 2021, 1:22 AM
