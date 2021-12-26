Commemorative stamp celebrates UAE's highest mountain

The UAE's highest mountain has won the stamp of approval in support of a nationwide winter tourism drive.

Jebel Jais, which stands an impressive 1,934 metres above sea level, has been highlighted as one of the country's key attractions after being featured on a commemorative stamp.

Emirates Post has teamed up with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, as part of the World's Coolest Winter campaign, to feature the spectacular peak.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, stressed the importance of tourism to national growth after being presented with the souvenir stamp.

"We are honoured to present this souvenir stamp to Sheikh Saud bin Saqr, who has managed, due to his wise vision, to make Jebel Jais an environmental and agricultural treasure that embodies the ambitions of Ras Al Khaimah and is an ideal tourism destination," said Abdullah Al Ashram, chief executive of Emirates Post.

The stamp also features one of the emirate's top attractions, the longest zip-line in the world.

The Jebel Jais zipline - which is a staggering 2,832m in length - has proven a hit with thrill-seekers keen to take their love of adventure to new heights.

Emirates Post has issued a commemorative stamp celebrating Jebel Jais. Photo: Emirates Post

It is just one of an array of activities on offer to visitors to Jebel Jais, which include the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp, dedicated hiking trails and rope courses.

The mountain is part of the Hajar range that stretches from eastern Ras Al Khaimah down into Oman. The area is also rich in archaeological sites.

Earlier this month, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, relaunched the World's Coolest Winter campaign to encourage people to explore all seven emirates.

Sheikh Mohammed said departments across the Emirates would work as one to celebrate the best the country has to offer.

"Local and federal tourism departments are working as one team to establish the UAE as a major tourist destination," said Sheikh Mohammed on twitter.

Sheikh Mohammed said the goal of the scheme was to encourage visitors to explore all corners of "our beautiful nation".

Primarily, it would be aimed at bolstering the domestic tourism industry.