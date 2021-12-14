Coronavirus: UAE records 110 new cases and no deaths

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

The UAE reported 110 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, while 82 people recovered from the virus.

Officials said no one died from the virus in the past 24 hours.

The country has recorded 743,004 cases, 738,049 recoveries and 2,151 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases dropped to double figures since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January but have risen back to over 100 for the first time since October 21.

An additional 321,306 tests were conducted during the 24-hour period, bringing to more than 105 million the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak.

The health ministry said more than 22 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

Elsewhere, Oman has registered its first two cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

It came as the sultanate announced a booster vaccination programme for people over the age of 18.