UAE school week to shift in line with new weekend

Schools in the UAE will switch their timetables in line with major changes to the working week.

Public sector workers will adopt a four and a half day working week from January 1. Employees will complete full working days from Monday to Thursday, with a half day on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be the new weekend for government workers.

All public and private schools will implement the same timetable for learning hours, with pupils attending lessons from Monday to Thursday, with a half day on Friday, a document from the government confirmed.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai's private school regulators confirmed all of their schools would operate under the new working week.

Timings are set to be confirmed by the authorities later.

Taaleem, one of the UAE's largest school groups, has backed the move to a more "flexible working week".

"Taaleem will await further guidance from ADEK and KHDA as our private regulators before a formal announcement to our school communities but fully endorse the changes to the working week,” said Alan Williamson, chief executive officer of Taaleem.

“We see the benefits in terms of staff, pupil, and parent well-being in having a more flexible working week in relation to 4 and a half days.

"It will also be important for Taaleem to ensure our schools finish on a Friday to allow our valued Islamic Community to be prepared for prayer by 1.15pm as per the government announcement.

"There are certainly curriculum implications across our UK, IB and American schools which we hope KHDA and ADEK will allow us flexibility to deliver on Monday through Thursday in relation to school timings."

He said school principals and senior leaders would be busy over the winter break ensuring that schools opened on January 2 with the new arrangements in place.

"Our parents will expect us to move in line with the public and private sector and we will work tirelessly to ensure there is clear communication across our schools for staff, students, and parents,” he said.

Dubai's and Abu Dhabi's governments said their employees would adopt the same hours also.

The new system will mean federal workers will work 7.30am to 3.30pm on Monday to Thursday and from 7.30am to midday on Friday. There is the possibility of flexible working and work-from-home options on Fridays.

Friday sermons and prayers will be held at 1.15pm throughout the year.

The new long weekend will "boost productivity and improve work-life balance", the UAE Government Media Office said in a tweet.

The country's working week last changed in 2006, when it was moved from Thursday-Friday to the current Friday-Saturday. The move brought the Emirates in line to the global markets, at a time when the economy was growing rapidly.

The private sector and public and private schools all shifted working days on the same day in September 2006.

