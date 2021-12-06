Best schools in the UAE: American School of Dubai crowned overall winner

The country’s best schools and teachers have been recognised through UAE-wide awards announced on Monday.

At the Top Schools Awards 2021, American School of Dubai was named the overall best school in the country while Zara Harrington at Safa British School was honoured as the best principal in the Emirates.

Schools and teachers were lauded for their efforts and hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers received more than 7,000 nominations from parents, pupils, teachers and educators in the country across 29 categories.

The nominations were reviewed in collaboration with 25 education experts, with the final winners being voted for by a panel of independent educational consultants.

The awards were arranged by education ranking website SchoolsCompared.com.

There were winners in 29 categories, from the best primary school and best school for music to the the top early childhood centre and happiest school in the country.

Dubai Heights Academy and The English College were lauded for their response to the Covid-19 pandemic, while The Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai won for their focus on architecture, environment, design and sustainability.

The British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi won best school in the UAE for fine art and creative studio work while Nord Anglia International School Dubai was recognised as the top school for music.

Dubai College was the top UK curriculum school in the country and The Indian High School (Senior Campus) the best Indian Curriculum School.

The Varkey family who own the Gems Education group won an award for Outstanding Contribution to Education in the UAE.

The awards took more than 12 months to produce and involved 25 experts in education. The winners were chosen after hundreds of school visits and gathering data provided by both schools and parents.

David Westley, co-founder of the Top Schools Awards, said: "Flooded with nominations, there has been an outpouring of appreciation for what has been achieved for children during a pandemic that has placed almost impossible demands on teachers and school leaders to ensure that the education of our children has been protected."

"Top Schools Awards have the single purpose of recognising our amazing, schools, principals and teachers – and the educational community around them.”

The award for Best School in the UAE 2021 was decided by judges based on the winning schools in each of the curriculum awards. These included Best Indian School, Best Blended IB Curriculum School, Best Blended Arabic Curriculum School, Best British School, Best American School and Best International Baccalaureate School.

James Mullan, co-founder of the SchoolsCompared Top Schools Awards 2021 said: “The awards are about recognising the talents and achievements of schools and educators in the UAE – and their vital, centrifugal impact on the lives of children.

“In the simplest terms, they are about celebrating those who are often not seen or celebrated nearly enough.

"With all the extraordinary challenges of Covid-19, professionals across the sector have ceaselessly, tirelessly – and often at great personal cost and no small amount of courage, worked to ensure continuity of an outstanding education for our children."

Top Schools Awards Winners 2021-2022

Award for Overall Best School in the UAE: The American School of Dubai

Award for Best Principal in the UAE: Zara Harrington, Principal, Safa British School

Award for Outstanding Contribution to Education in the UAE: The Varkey Family (Gems Education)

Award for the Most Outstanding Response to Covid-19 by a School in the UAE: Dubai Heights Academy and The English College Dubai

Award for Early Childhood Teacher of the Year: Clare Nagle, Home Grown Nursery

Award for Best Early Childhood Centre in the UAE: Little Land Nursery and Montessori Centre

Award for Primary School Teacher of the Year: Troy Ellison, head of ICT and computing at Regent International School Dubai

Award for Best Primary School in the UAE: Victory Heights Primary School

Award for Secondary School Teacher of the Year: Charlotte Abbott, English teacher and director of English at Dubai English Speaking College.

Award for Best School for Post-16 Education in the UAE: Dubai English Speaking College and The British School Al Khubairat

Award for Best School for Technical and Vocational Stream Education in the UAE: Gems FirstPoint School – The Villa

Award for Best Mainstream School for Children of Determination: Gems FirstPoint School – The Villa and Raffles World Academy

Award for Value Add and Leaving No Child Behind: Safa Community School

Award for Happiest School in the UAE: Horizon English School

Award for Best Indian Curriculum School in the UAE: The Indian High School (Senior Campus)

Award for Best American Curriculum School in the UAE: The American School of Dubai

Award for Best International Baccalaureate Curriculum School in the UAE: Greenfield International School

Award for Best Blended Arabic Curriculum School in the UAE: Sheikh Zayed Private School for Boys

Award for Best Blended International Baccalaureate Curriculum School in the UAE: Jumeirah English Speaking School – Arabian Ranches

Award for Best British Curriculum School in the UAE: Dubai College

Award for Best School in the UAE for Theatre, Dance and the Performing Arts: Brighton College Abu Dhabi

Award for Best School in the UAE for Music: Nord Anglia International School Dubai

Award for Best School in the UAE for Fine Art and Creative Studio Work: The British School Al Khubairat

Award for Best School for Sport in the UAE: The American School of Dubai

Award for Most Innovative School in the UAE: Fairgreen International School in Dubai and The Arbor School

Award for Best New School in the UAE 2015-2021: Arcadia School (Opened 2016)

Award for Best University in the UAE: Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Award for Best Architecture Environment, Design and Sustainability in a UAE School: The Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai