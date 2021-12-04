UAE weather: cloudy and cooler conditions

Temperatures will be in the mid-20s in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Saturday

The National
Dec 4, 2021

The UAE will experience fair to partly cloudy weather on Saturday as conditions being to feel cooler on Saturday.

Temperatures will reach 26°C in Abu Dhabi and 27°C in Dubai, forecasters from the National Centre of Meteorology said. It will begin to feel humid by nightfall.

The wind will be light to moderate, reaching top speeds of 35 kilometres per hour in coastal areas.

Conditions at sea will be moderate and rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Gulf of Oman.

