UAE reports lowest number of Covid-19 cases in more than 20 months

The UAE recorded 51 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, its lowest daily tally in more than 20 months.

The latest infections took the overall total since the outbreak began to 742,278.

Another 69 people beat the virus as the number of recoveries climbed to 737,172.

No deaths were reported, as the toll remained at 2,148.

The latest cases were detected as a result of an additional 185,406 tests.

More than 102 million PCR tests have been carried out to date as part of a comprehensive screening strategy.

Daily infections have remained below 100 since October 21, an encouraging trend as the UAE cautiously emerges from the pandemic.

The latest cases tally is the lowest since March 30, 2020, when 41 positive tests were reported.