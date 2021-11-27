Dh10bn housing package for Emiratis to mark UAE turning 50

A Dh10 billion package encompassing housing loans, plots of land and homes for Emiratis in Abu Dhabi was announced on Saturday.

It also includes the exemption of 10,032 low-income retirees and families of deceased mortgagors from repayments, Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

It comes under the directives of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, President of the UAE, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The housing package coincides with the UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations and reflects the leadership’s commitment to ensuring social stability and enhancing living standards, state news agency Wam said.

It brings the total value of loans and exemptions this year to Dh13.1bn, benefitting 12,531 people.

The package forms part of the Ghadan 21 accelerator programme and, to mark the UAE's Golden Jubilee, doubles the number of housing loans for UAE nationals, the office said.

Ghadan 21 was launched in 2018 to boost economic growth and make Abu Dhabi an even more attractive place to live.