Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets US Secretary of Defence

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, met the US Secretary of Defence on Sunday night.

The Crown Prince received Lloyd Austin at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The pair discussed strategic relations between the two countries “across various levels, with special emphasis on areas of defence,” according to a statement issued on Wam.

They also reviewed a number of international and regional issues of interest, it added.

After the meeting Mr Austin tweeted to say it was an honour to have met with Sheikh Mohamed and "reaffirm our strong strategic partnership".

"I am especially grateful for UAE’s support in transiting evacuees from Afghanistan, as well as their gracious hosting of our troops," he added.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Company, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, undersecretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi and Maj Gen Saleh Al Ameri, commander of Joint Operations at the Ministry of Defence.