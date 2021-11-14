Emirati brothers develop drone that can pollinate a date palm tree in less than a minute

An Emirati-led AgriTech start-up has developed a drone that can pollinate date palm trees in less than a minute.

Before the flowering season, a drone is used to map out the area where pollination is required.

Data collected from the 3D map is then fed into the pollination drone's algorithm.

This drone then autonomously pollinates the trees.

Mohammad Al Moosa, chief executive of CODE Three Fourteen

“We are 96 per cent to 99 per cent faster than traditional methods,” chief executive of CODE Three Fourteen, Mohammad Al Moosa, said.

The pollination drone can take as little as 20 seconds to pollinate one tree, whereas traditional methods can take up to 30 minutes and require a number of workers, he said.

“It’s more efficient this way, it’s more precise,” said Mohammad, 30. “You don’t get a lot of human error because there’s minimal human intervention”.

The brothers with their drone. The National

From software to agriculture

Founded in July 2019, CODE Three Fourteen is driven by three young Emirati brothers, Mohammad, Abdulla, and Ahmad Al Moosa.

The company began as a tech start-up with a focus on developing applications and software.

However, after the outbreak of Covid-19, CODE moved its operations to branch into the agriculture industry.

“We merged both our passions, which is tech, software development and coding, into agriculture,” Mohammad said.

Mohammad credits his brother Ahmad, chief strategy officer, as the person who pushed the direction of the company towards agriculture.

“He’s basically the visionary, the futurist of the company,” Mohammad says. “He’s our main strategist who shoots the crazy ideas out and gives us the chance to plug in the numbers and see if it’s going to be worth it or not.”

The Al Moosa brothers also have a friend they met from school Ahmad Al Falasi, the chief commercial officer on their team.

Fifth team member Vidhun Vijayakrishnan, who they met at their previous companies, is also a key part of the team at CODE. “We call him the 'creator of opportunities'. He has his ways of getting us in touch with the people we need to get in touch with,” Mohammad says.

A date palm tree. Abu Dhabi. Asmaa Al Hameli / The National

Detecting weevil threats

CODE Three Fourteen has also developed a drone that can detect red palm weevil infestation of date palm trees at an earlier stage than conventional methods.

The red palm weevil is a deadly insect known to be a major threat to the region’s vital palm date trees and has caused immense financial losses to the country and its farmers.

The autonomous drone collects data of red palm weevil infested date palm trees using a multispectral camera.

This data is then fed into the algorithm with true data, using true positives and true negatives to increase the accuracy of the drone’s detection system.

“Current detection methods are happening at a very late stage using visual signs. At that stage, the tree either dies, or you have a major loss in crop yield for the trees,” Mohammad said.

The red palm weevil is a major threat to the UAE's date palms. Getty Images

Global challenges

Abdulla Al Moosa, 27, CODE’s chief operating officer, highlighted the importance of tech in the current climate of the world’s agriculture industry.

“Today we cannot meet the demands of the seven billion people that we have on earth today. What about when we’re at 10 billion? If we’re doing the same thing we’re doing today we won’t be able to meet those demands,” Abdulla said.

The UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation reports that the demand for food will increase by 70 per cent by 2050.

“That’s going to put a strain on the land that we can cultivate. Technology is going to play a pivotal role in having that transformation and having that food security,” Abdulla said.

Apart from the positive and efficient global impact that AgriTech companies like CODE Three Fourteen can have, the Al Moosa brothers are also influenced by their mission to preserve an important part of their heritage.

“It’s part of our culture and heritage in the UAE,” Mohammad says. “We didn’t want that beautiful part of our culture to die out because of this RPW pest. Date palm trees have a special part in our hearts because they are a part of us.”