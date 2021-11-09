Crown Prince of Bahrain arrives in UAE on official visit

Salman bin Hamad, who is also Bahraini Prime Minister, was afforded an official reception at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi

Nov 9, 2021

Salman bin Hamad, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, on Tuesday arrived on an official visit to the UAE.

He was met at the Presidential Airport by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, state news agency Wam reported.

Bahrain's Crown Prince was then afforded an official reception ceremony at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

He was accompanied by a large delegation of ministers and senior officials.

Sheikh Mohamed, meanwhile, welcomed King Hamad of Bahrain to Abu Dhabi last month.

The pair held cordial talks on the strength of the two countries' ties.

They also discussed Gulf, regional and international issues of interest.

