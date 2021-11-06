Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed visits pavilions of Indonesia, Egypt and Jordan

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday.

Sheikh Mohamed attended the Indonesian National Day celebration and met Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, during his tour.

The ceremony, with the theme Land of Diversity, featured folkloric arts and performances that reflected Indonesian culture and heritage.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the president and wished the Asian nation further progress and prosperity, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed also visited the pavilions of Egypt and Jordan, where he was briefed on the cultures, history and ancient civilisations of the two countries, as well as innovations in the fields of sustainability, socio-economic development and investment.

Read more Expo initiatives change lives of six million people worldwide

Sheikh Mohamed said the pavilions reflected the countries' deeply rooted history and civilisations and showcased their plans for development and ambitious visions for the future.

"I was delighted to have caught glimpses of the revered history and cultures of the two brotherly countries and their key deliverables in the fields of sustainability and development, in addition to their rich experience in the fields of promoting economic development, tourism, investment and other related areas," Sheikh Mohamed said.

He was accompanied during the trip by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, and Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State.