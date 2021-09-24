Take a look at some of the Arab pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

The nearly finished UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai replicates the shape of a falcon's wings. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

For the first time in World Expo history, every participating country will have its own pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, and 192 countries are participating.

Dozens of countries from the Arab world are taking part, but many are still keeping their pavilion designs under wraps, including Qatar, Jordan and Egypt, who have only announced one exhibit - an ancient pharaoh’s coffin.

Even the UAE is yet to release pictures of its finished building, although we know it is designed in the shape of a falcon in flight.

Others have released sneak peaks of what they look like, and what they will contain.

Saudi Arabia's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

New Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020

Second in size only to the UAE's pavilion, Saudi Arabia's 13,000-square-metre structure holds three Guinness World Records.

Spread over an area equal to two football pitches, the six-storey tall creation features 2,030 sparkling crystals resembling a window opening to the sky.

The gems are designed to pay tribute to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 — a programme to diversify the nation's economy from dependence on oil, increase the participation of women in the workforce, lower unemployment and increase foreign investment.

Visitors will also be welcomed by the largest LED mirror screen display in the world, the world's largest interactive floor, featuring 8,000 LED lights, and the world's longest interactive water feature, exceeding 32 metres.

Oman's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Omani pavilion – Opportunities Over Time – will be part of the Mobility Thematic District and split into five zones. Photo: Expo 2020

The design of Oman's pavilion was inspired by the historical importance of the frankincense tree and how it has bridged regional civilisations over 5,000 years.

The structure will be split into five zones, transporting visitors across time and space in an interactive environment to tell the nation’s history. It will also reveal what future development is planned for Oman.

Based in the Mobility Thematic District the pavilion will reveal how the finest Omani frankincense was transported for trade around the globe, and its use in medicine and cosmetics.

Visitors will also be shown the role of the valuable resin in developing international relations, which in turn helped Oman prosper through tourism and trade.

Kuwait's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

A rendering of Kuwait's Pavilion for the Expo 2020. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

Kuwait's pavilion has a strong message about protecting and preserving scarce resources.

The structure has a golden facade and a large water tower encircled with glinting gold prisms, representing the country’s desert.

The main funnel symbolises 33 similar landmarks in Kuwait City that store massive amounts of fresh water in elevated tanks.

The exhibition areas within the pavilion will display the industrial sectors, innovations and creative talent of the people of Kuwait.

Young people will be a key focus of the country’s offering, with space for a theatre, performances, activities for children and a rooftop terrace within the three-storey structure, that spreads over a 4,500-square-metre plot.

Bahrain's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Bahrain Expo 2020 pavilion. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

Using the theme Density Weaves Opportunities, Bahrain's pavilion aims to create images of weaving needles and the density of a traditionally woven fabric.

The aluminium facade represents Bahrain's main export and 126 steel columns in the structure will make visitors feel as if they are walking through a dense forest.

The pavilion will showcase how Bahrain encourages trade and entrepreneurship.

Visitors will also see traditional crafts, from loom weaving to embroidery techniques such as kurar and al naqda, that use silver and gold thread on fine fabric.

Woven composite materials used in the automotive and construction industry will be shown, while old and new technology will be on display, with artisans interlacing palm leaves and installations on the manufacture of fibreglass also part of the exhibition.

Lebanon's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Under the theme Together, We Walk, Lebanon's pavilion aims to celebrate the country’s most valuable resource: its people.

The project brings together some of the country's brightest minds from different fields to showcase their skills and talents, from music to film to design.

A wealth of talent and creativity will be on display, and visitors will be encouraged to take part in workshops, round tables, performances, exhibitions and competitions.

The pavilion will also host professional chefs cooking Lebanese cuisine, and a wine bar serving local brands and a wine-tasting experience.

With limited means, the pavilion was also created to reflect on the people’s suffering, and show what they are capable of achieving, despite the current problems facing the country.

Syria's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

A sneak peak of the inside of Syria's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

Syria's pavilion is mostly still being kept under wraps, with only a few details released about what visitors will find inside.

Located in the Mobility district and designed by architects XYZ Designers, the pavilion promises to be a window showcasing a rich civilisation that has contributed major achievements to the development of human history.

Visitors will learn about the development of early writing systems and the first alphabets, and hear about the Syrian heroes who saved the seeds from Aleppo's seed bank, and the 'Hurrian Hymn', the oldest musical notation known to mankind.

Displays will also focus on the country's ambitions and ability to build a better future.

Iraq's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Iraq's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

We know very little about Iraq's pavilion, as only an artist's drawing of the exterior has been released so far.

The structure was designed by RAW-NYC Architects and is located in the Opportunity district.

Organisers promise visitors will be able to take a journey through Iraqi culture, arts, science, literature and folklore, as the nation celebrates its past while striving to create a brighter tomorrow.

Yemen's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

An artist's illustration of the inside of Yemen's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

Details of Yemen's pavilion have not been fully released, but we know it is called Knowledge ∞, or Knowledge to the power of infinity, and it is located in the Sustainability district.

Displays will illustrate the ingenuity of one of the oldest civilisations, and how ancient and modern knowledge can connect to bring future achievements.

Visitors will be encouraged to discover the Miraculous Book of Al Wisabi, an original, handwritten Yemeni manuscript, and to learn more about the Yemeni coffee bean, and enjoy an olfactory experience.

Children will enjoy interactive games, an immersive video experience and an exhibit called “the astrolabe ticker”, featuring an ancient instrument that was used in the past by Arab astronomers to solve some of the problems of the universe.

Palestine's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

No photographs have been released yet of the interior or exterior of Palestine's pavilion, but we do have some idea of what it will contain.

Located in the Opportunity district, the pavilion was designed by Al Nasher.

Visitors will learn about Palestine's deep history and ancient buildings as they take an lift ride that simulates rising high above the bustling streets of Jerusalem.

Exhibits will illustrate the country's burgeoning tourism industry and busy manufacturing sector and discuss opportunities for investment, in goods such as cement, textiles, soap, olive-wood goods and food.

The pavilion will also show the sights of Palestine, and allow visitors to “inhale its aromas” and taste its delicious cuisine.

Morocco's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Designed by Moroccan architect Tarik Oualalou, the pavilion uses the traditional technique of rammed-earth construction to create 22 stacked rectangular spaces. Photo: Expo Morocco

Designed by architect Tarik Oualalou, Morocco's pavilion is made entirely of earth, using a traditional Moroccan construction technique to create 22 stacked rectangular sections.

The building’s 4,000-square-metre facade, which is 33m high, was inspired by the Moroccan villages of the south.

The ancient building technique of rammed earth helps regulate indoor conditions in hot and arid places, and illustrates a practice from the Neolithic Period that is still relevant today.

Inside, the pavilion has an inner courtyard, which is considered an important spatial element in traditional Moroccan architecture, and sequential exhibition spaces combine to tell the story of Morocco’s regions and cultures.

After Expo 2020 Dubai, the pavilion will be converted into a housing complex, in keeping with the principles of sustainability. The building will include apartments, an 80-quare-metre swimming pool, a fitness club and a communal lounge.

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony teaser