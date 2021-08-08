Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 promises to wow visitors with record-breaking attractions

Structure features the largest interactive floor, the longest water feature and the biggest screen

Georgia Tolley
Aug 8, 2021

With only two months to go until the start of Expo 2020 Dubai, Saudi Arabia has revealed the key details of its world fair pavilion.

Second in size only to the UAE's pavilion, the kingdom's 13,000-square-metre structure holds three Guinness World Records.

Visitors will be welcomed by the largest LED mirror screen display in the world, the world's largest interactive floor, featuring 8,000 LED lights, and the world's longest interactive water feature, of more than 32 metres in length.

The framework of the pavilion was completed last year. Spread over an area equal to two football pitches, the six-storey tall creation features 2,030 sparkling crystals resembling a window opening to the sky.

The gems are designed to pay tribute to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 – a programme to diversify the nation's economy from dependence on oil, increase the participation of women in the workforce, lower unemployment and increase foreign investment.

Inside Saudi's Expo 2020 pavilion

The massive 68-square-metre curved screen will take visitors on a tour through the kingdom's natural spaces and cultural landmarks.

The journey will take in the dunes of the Empty Quarter, the flora of Al Bardani Valley in Asir region, the mountains of Tabuk and the waters of the Red Sea.

Also displayed are Saudi Arabia's Unesco World Heritage Sites such as the At Turaif district in Ad Diriyah, the Hegra archaeological site in Al Ula, historic Jeddah, the rock art in the Hail region, and Al Ahsa oasis.

Sustainability has been placed at the centre of the pavilion's design, and the structure has won awards for its ecological credentials, including the LEED Platinum Certificate from the US Green Building Council.

Saudi Arabia releases video of female biker to drum up interest in world fair

Art is also a significant part of the attraction, with an exhibition called Vision curated by Saudi artists, featuring a 30-metre floating virtual sphere and the interactive floor.

Meanwhile, leaders from around the world will be encouraged to connect in the Discovery Centre, where it is hoped investors will discover opportunities in the kingdom's giga-projects such as Qiddiya, Diriyah Gate and King Salman Park.

Expo 2020 Dubai will open in October, with more than 150 countries taking part after it was postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES

The cost of Covid testing around the world

A list of the animal rescue organisations in the UAE

Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting... 

Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi

Rescue of Abu Dhabi

Feline Friends Abu Dhabi

Adopt-a-Cat UAE

Naema's Kittys 

Jackie's Cats UAE

Animal Action UAE

Animal Welfare Al Ain

Yanni Animal Welfare

Animals and Us Fujairah

Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)

38 Smiles

Emirates Animal Welfare Society

Red Paw Foundation 

KittySnip

Saluki International Rescue

K9 Friends Dubai 

Amanda's Animal Rescue UAE

Ahmed's Animal Rescue

Al Mayya K9 Adoptions 

New Life Rescue

Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates

Stray Dogs Center UAQ

Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends

PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre

Shepherd Rescue Arabia

Friends of Rakawc 

UAQAC Umm Al Quwain Animal Care

Key findings
  • Over a period of seven years, a team of scientists analysed dietary data from 50,000 North American adults.
  • Eating one or two meals a day was associated with a relative decrease in BMI, compared with three meals. Snacks count as a meal. Likewise, participants who ate more than three meals a day experienced an increase in BMI: the more meals a day, the greater the increase. 
  • People who ate breakfast experienced a relative decrease in their BMI compared with “breakfast-skippers”. 
  • Those who turned the eating day on its head to make breakfast the biggest meal of the day, did even better. 
  • But scrapping dinner altogether gave the best results. The study found that the BMI of subjects who had a long overnight fast (of 18 hours or more) decreased when compared even with those who had a medium overnight fast, of between 12 and 17 hours.
Padmaavat

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh

3.5/5

The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

In numbers: China in Dubai

The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000

Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000

Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000

Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000

Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

