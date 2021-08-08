Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 promises to wow visitors with record-breaking attractions

The Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has been unveiled.

With only two months to go until the start of Expo 2020 Dubai, Saudi Arabia has revealed the key details of its world fair pavilion.

Second in size only to the UAE's pavilion, the kingdom's 13,000-square-metre structure holds three Guinness World Records.

Visitors will be welcomed by the largest LED mirror screen display in the world, the world's largest interactive floor, featuring 8,000 LED lights, and the world's longest interactive water feature, of more than 32 metres in length.

The framework of the pavilion was completed last year. Spread over an area equal to two football pitches, the six-storey tall creation features 2,030 sparkling crystals resembling a window opening to the sky.

The gems are designed to pay tribute to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 – a programme to diversify the nation's economy from dependence on oil, increase the participation of women in the workforce, lower unemployment and increase foreign investment.

Inside Saudi's Expo 2020 pavilion

The massive 68-square-metre curved screen will take visitors on a tour through the kingdom's natural spaces and cultural landmarks.

The journey will take in the dunes of the Empty Quarter, the flora of Al Bardani Valley in Asir region, the mountains of Tabuk and the waters of the Red Sea.

Also displayed are Saudi Arabia's Unesco World Heritage Sites such as the At Turaif district in Ad Diriyah, the Hegra archaeological site in Al Ula, historic Jeddah, the rock art in the Hail region, and Al Ahsa oasis.

Sustainability has been placed at the centre of the pavilion's design, and the structure has won awards for its ecological credentials, including the LEED Platinum Certificate from the US Green Building Council.

Art is also a significant part of the attraction, with an exhibition called Vision curated by Saudi artists, featuring a 30-metre floating virtual sphere and the interactive floor.

Meanwhile, leaders from around the world will be encouraged to connect in the Discovery Centre, where it is hoped investors will discover opportunities in the kingdom's giga-projects such as Qiddiya, Diriyah Gate and King Salman Park.

Expo 2020 Dubai will open in October, with more than 150 countries taking part after it was postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

Key findings Over a period of seven years, a team of scientists analysed dietary data from 50,000 North American adults.

Eating one or two meals a day was associated with a relative decrease in BMI, compared with three meals. Snacks count as a meal. Likewise, participants who ate more than three meals a day experienced an increase in BMI: the more meals a day, the greater the increase.

People who ate breakfast experienced a relative decrease in their BMI compared with “breakfast-skippers”.

Those who turned the eating day on its head to make breakfast the biggest meal of the day, did even better.

But scrapping dinner altogether gave the best results. The study found that the BMI of subjects who had a long overnight fast (of 18 hours or more) decreased when compared even with those who had a medium overnight fast, of between 12 and 17 hours.

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

