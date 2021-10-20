Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits Holy See pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Follow the latest updates on Expo 2020 Dubai here

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, toured Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohamed visited the pavilions of Oman and Russia during his visit to the world's fair.

He also explored the Holy See pavilion, which is named after the governing body of the Roman Catholic Church.

One of the many intriguing attractions at Expo, it is home to precious manuscripts more than 1,000 years old that have left the Vatican archives for the first time to be displayed.

One of the manuscripts, which dates to the early ninth century, was written on parchment made from animal skin and displays theories on astronomy written in Arabic.

Read More Ancient manuscripts from Vatican's secret archive on display at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on the treasure trove of fascinating material during his tour.

The pavilion is also home to a recreation of Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam. The original image adorns the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

Themed “Deepening the Connection”, the pavilion underlines the importance of fostering channels of dialogue and fraternal bonds between people of all cultures and religions across the globe.

The pavilion of the UAE's neighbour, Oman, draws inspiration from one of the nation's most beloved natural resources, the frankincense tree.

Meanwhile, the Russia pavilion celebrates the country's culture and heritage, its innovations in industry and advanced technology and its future plans for economic prosperity.

Sheikh Mohamed praised all participating nations for enriching the Expo experience as the UAE hosts the landmark event in the Middle East for the first time.

He was accompanied during his trip by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, Yousef Al Otaiba, Minister of State and the UAE's long-standing ambassador to the US, and Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

During his visit to the sprawling site on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohamed held talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The two leaders met in the grand surroundings of the UAE pavilion, described by Sheikh Mohammed as an “architectural masterpiece” with “unique cultural value".