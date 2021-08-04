Vatican gives warning about killer robots lacking 'humanity and public conscience'

Military drones are controlled by remote operators but there are fears they could become wholly autonomous. AFP

Futuristic weapons that choose their targets without human input are dangerous because they lack “humanity and public conscience”, the Vatican has said.

It weighed in during a UN debate on military technology, in which the International Committee of the Red Cross called for new rules to control autonomous weapons.

Rules like these are viewed sceptically by the US and opposed by Russia, which said it was absurd to apply moral principles to machines.

While today’s armed drones are piloted remotely by humans, activists fear they are a precursor to entirely unmanned weapons that fire at targets by themselves.

Experts say that fully autonomous weapons do not yet exist, but activists want a treaty to prevent them from becoming a reality.

Addressing UN delegates, Vatican envoy John Putzer raised concerns that robots could fire on the wrong targets because of faulty machine-learning technology.

He said that such a machine could “deviate into targeting non-combatants” in pursuit of a ruthless efficiency.

“Let us consider the actions which require the agency of human reason – for instance, of distinction, proportionality, precaution, necessity and expected military advantage,” he said.

“The respect and application of these principles require the timely interpretation and understanding of particular contexts and situations that are hardly programmable.

“The end does not justify the means used to achieve it. How would autonomous weapons be able to respond to the principles of humanity and the dictates of public conscience?”

The first session of the UN Group of Expert on autonomous weapons starts today under 🇧🇪 leadership.

Time to focus on what unites us to make sure illegal weapons stay out of the future battlefields ! #CCW #LAWS pic.twitter.com/4p7UffpOo4 — Axel Kenes (@BelgiumDGM) August 3, 2021

Sometimes described as “killer robots”, the weapons are also known as Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWs).

The Vatican is one of dozens of states including Australia, Brazil and Mexico which have called for an outright ban on autonomous weapons.

The EU unveiled sweeping new plans to regulate AI earlier this year, based on a sliding scale of potential risks.

Chairing the meeting, Belgium said it was time to "focus on what unites us to make sure illegal weapons stay out of the future battlefields".

A statement by the Red Cross said that using LAWs to attack humans should be banned, but that they could be used against objects or buildings under strict regulation.

Using them against humans would mean “substituting human decisions about life and death with sensor, software and machine processes”, it said.

“From a humanitarian perspective, they risk harming those affected by armed conflict, both civilians and combatants hors de combat, and they increase the risk of conflict escalation.”

The US position is more equivocal, with Washington calling for discussions on the benefits and risks of such weapons.

A US delegate at the talks in Geneva called for clarification on how the weapons are already controlled by humanitarian law.

Russia expressed its opposition to new laws and said there was a “lack of justification” for banning the weapons.

“Requiring machines to comply with principles and social consciousness would be absolutely absurd,” Moscow’s delegate said.

“The actions of LAWs are the responsibility of responsible officers that identify a task to be carried out and issue orders for the use of such weapons systems.

"We believe that existing international legal laws and regulations are adequate.”

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

THE LOWDOWN Romeo Akbar Walter Rating: 2/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Robby Grewal

Cast: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

