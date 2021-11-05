Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits Mobility Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

LIVE BLOG: Latest on Expo 2020 Dubai here

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visited Alif – The Mobility Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The structure, which was designed by Fosters + Partners is one of the world fair's main landmarks.

Quote Expo 2020 Dubai’s focus on mobility provides an opportunity to explore how new advances in transport and travel can accelerate mankind’s progress Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai

Named after the first letter of the Arabic alphabet, it symbolises the beginning of progress and new horizons.

During the tour, Sheikh Mohammed said mobility can accelerate our path into the future.

"Expo 2020 Dubai’s focus on mobility provides an opportunity to explore how new advances in transport and travel can accelerate mankind’s progress," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"Innovative forms of transport are not only helping strengthen ties between different societies but also widening our civilisational horizons and creating a better future for humanity."

The exhibition inside Alif – The Mobility Pavilion also highlights innovations from the Arab region that have led to advances in exploration.

During the tour, Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Media Council; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed.

Alif – The Mobility pavilion highlights the history of mobility in the region, taking visitors on an immersive journey through the spectrum of human movement and progress.

It seeks to challenge, surprise and inspire visitors by showing them how mobility is more than just transport, encompassing the mobility of people, data, ideas and our natural environment.

The Mobility Pavilion also highlights the key contributions made by Arabs throughout history, starting from ancient explorations to the UAE's Emirates Mars Mission and plans to explore Venus.

Sheikh Zayed also visited the House of Wisdom, located in the pavilion, which features historical figures from the Golden Age of Arab Civilisation.

Two particular individuals who made significant contributions in the field of mobility and travel were Ahmad bin Majid, a navigator and cartographer also known as the Lion of the Sea, and Ibn Battuta, the Muslim Berber Moroccan traveller who criss-crossed Asia, Africa and the Middle East, eventually covering nearly 120,000 kilometres.

