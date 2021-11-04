Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets Indonesian President Joko Widodo at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met the Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, was also in attendance.

Quote We have signed agreements with Indonesia in the fields of aviation, petroleum, energy, protection of investments, financial payment systems and others Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai

The parties witnessed the exchange of a series of agreements between the countries, including co-operation in the sectors of financial services, investment and travel, and the avoidance of double taxation.

Sheikh Mohammed said he hoped co-operation between the nations would increase.

"We have signed agreements with Indonesia in the fields of aviation, petroleum, energy, protection of investments, financial payment systems and others," Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter.

"The value of our trade with them was Dh7billion in 2020, and we want to double our co-operation with them as a strategic partner to reach new heights."

أثناء استقبال فخامة الرئيس الأندونيسي جوكو ويدودو في إكسبو. وقعنا مع أندونيسيا اتفاقيات في مجال الطيران والبترول والطاقة وحماية الاستثمارات وأنظمة الدفع المالي وغيرها. قيمة تبادلاتنا التجارية معهم ٧ مليار درهم في ٢٠٢٠ ونريد مضاعفة التعاون معهم كشريك استراتيجي للوصول لآفاق جديدة pic.twitter.com/iP1xgnxdNN — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 4, 2021

Also present at the meeting were Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Media Council; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, as well as other senior dignitaries and officials.

Bilateral co-operation and trade

The two nations discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to boost bilateral co-operation for the benefit of their populations.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of offering private sector companies in both Indonesia and the Emirates the opportunity to explore investment in both countries.

Enhancement of trade between the UAE and Indonesia was also a focus of the meeting.

The value of the UAE’s non-oil trade with Indonesia in 2020 reached $2 billion and the country is seeking to increase trade volumes significantly in the coming years through the Indonesia-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IUAE-CEPA).

In the past five years, the value of non-oil trade between Indonesia and the UAE exceeded $11bn.

Several sectors have undergone growth, including jewellery, vegetable oil, cars and car parts, copper, rubber and aluminium.

Climate change was also on the agenda as the two sides discussed the importance of global co-operation in tackling global warming.