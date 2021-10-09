UAE at 50: federal and local authorities must adhere to landmark 10 principles

All ministries, federal and local government authorities and institutions in the UAE must adhere rigorously to 10 key principles for the next 50 years.

They must use the principles as guidelines in all their directives and decisions, and implement them in plans and strategies.

The news came in a decree issued by President Sheikh Khalifa, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday.

The principles represent core guidelines for all of the UAE’s institutions to strengthen the union, build a sustainable economy, harness all resources to build a more prosperous society, foster positive regional and global relations to achieve national goals, and support peace and stability around the world.

Announced in September, the 10 principles underpin the UAE's jubilee celebrations represented by the "Projects of the 50".

The projects are a set of ambitious initiatives that will boost economic growth and set the UAE on a progressive course for the next 50 years.

Just this week, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, announced a UAE space mission to explore Venus and asteroids as part of the 50 projects.

The measures also include highly flexible "green visas" and billions in investment to support the industrial sector.

A further change will allow children over the age of 15 to work for the first time.

A temporary work permit will allow them to secure a part-time job and gain a taste for the workplace, without impacting their studies.

What are the ten principles?

1) The key national focus remains the strengthening of the union, its institutions, legislature, capabilities and finances. The development of the urban and rural economies throughout the nation is the fastest and most effective way to consolidate the union.

2) We will strive to build the best and most dynamic economy in the world. The economic development of the country is the supreme national interest and all state institutions, in all fields and across different federal and local levels, shall bear the responsibility of building the best global economic environment and maintaining the gains achieved over the past 50 years.

3) The UAE’s foreign policy is a tool that aims to serve our higher national goals, the most important of which is the country's’ economic interests. The goal of our political approach is to serve the economy. And the goal of the economy is to provide a better life for the people of the union.

4) The main future driver for growth is human capital. Developing the educational system, recruiting talent, retaining specialists and continuously building skills will be key to ensuring the UAE remains the most competitive national economy.

5) Good-neighbourliness is the basis of stability. The geographical, social and cultural position of a country is the first line of defence for its security, safety and development. Enhancing stable and positive political, economic and social relations with its neighbours is one of the most important priorities of a country’s foreign policy.

6) Consolidating the reputation of the Emirates globally is a national mission for all institutions. The UAE is a destination for business, tourism, industry, investment and cultural excellence. Our national institutions must unify their efforts, benefiting mutually from their shared capabilities, and work to build global enterprises under the umbrella of the UAE.

7) The digital, technical and scientific excellence of the UAE will define its development and economic frontiers. The consolidation of its position as a global hub for talent, companies and investments in these sectors will make it a future global leader.

8) The core value system in the UAE shall remain based on openness and tolerance, the preservation of rights, the rule of justice and the law. We believe in the preservation of human dignity, the respect for cultural diversity, the strengthening of human fraternity, together with enduring respect for our national identity. The country will remain supportive, through its foreign policy, of all initiatives, pledges and international organisations that promote peace, openness and humanity.

9) The UAE's foreign humanitarian aid is an essential part of its vision and moral duty towards less fortunate peoples. Our foreign humanitarian aid is not tied to religion, race, colour or culture. Political disagreement with any country should not justify failing to provide relief to that country in cases of disasters, emergencies and crises.

10) Calling for peace, harmony, negotiations and dialogue to resolve all disputes is the basis of the UAE's foreign policy. Striving with regional partners and global friends to establish regional and global peace and stability is a fundamental driver of our foreign policy.

The decree comes just weeks before the UAE celebrates its 50th National Day on December 2 and in a year that has seen the nation become the first Arab country to send a probe into orbit around Mars.

It also comes amid Expo 2020 Dubai, the six-month world fair, which began on October 1 and runs until March.

