The Principles of the 50 - at a glance

A cornerstone of the UAE's golden jubilee celebrations is the 'Projects of the 50' - a series of initiatives to boost economic growth and prepare for a rapidly changing future.

On Sunday, the government set out the accompanying Principles of the 50 to lay out the economic, political and developmental roadmap for next 50 years.

1) The major priority shall remain the strengthening of the union, its institutions, legislations, capacities and budgets. The urban, developmental and economic development of all parts of the country is the fastest and most effective way to consolidate the union of the UAE.

2) To completely focus, over the coming period, on building the best and most dynamic economy in the world. The economic development of the country is the supreme national interest, and all state institutions, of all sectors and across different federal and local levels, shall bear collectively the responsibility of building the best global economic environment and maintaining the gains achieved over the past 50 years.

3) The UAE’s foreign policy is a tool that aims to serve the higher national goals, the most important of which is the UAE’s economic interests. The goal of our political approach is to serve the economy. And the goal of the economy is to provide the best quality of life for the people of the UAE

4) The main future driver for growth is human capital. Developing the educational system, attracting talents, retaining specialists and continuously building skills are what shall keep the UAE at the top.

5) Good-neighbourliness is the basis of stability. The geographical, social and cultural vicinity of the country is the first line of defence for its security, safety and its future development. Developing stable and positive political, economic and social relations with this vicinity is one of the most important priorities of the country’s foreign policy.

6) Cementing the reputation of the UAE globally as one nation is a national mission for all institutions. The UAE is one economic destination, one tourist destination, one industrial destination, one investment destination, and one cultural destination. Our national institutions must combine their efforts, and together benefit from the capabilities, and work to build global enterprises and partnerships across the world.

7) The digital, technical and scientific excellence of the UAE will define its new development and economic frontiers, and the solidification of its position as a capital for talent, companies and investments in these sectors will make it the capital of the future.

8) The value system in the UAE shall remain based on openness and tolerance, the preservation of rights, the consolidation of the rule of law, the preservation of human dignity, the respect of cultures, the strengthening of human fraternity, and the respect of national identity. The country will remain supportive, through its foreign policy, of all initiatives, pledges and international organisations that promote peace, openness and human fraternity.

9) The UAE's foreign humanitarian aid is an essential part of its own vision and moral duty towards less fortunate nations. Our foreign humanitarian aid is not tied to religion, race, colour or culture. Political disagreement with any country should not stop us from providing swift relief for those in need.

10) Calling for peace, harmony, negotiations and dialogue to resolve all political disputes is the basis of the UAE’s foreign policy, and striving with regional partners and global friends to establish regional and global peace and stability is a fundamental driver of our foreign policy.