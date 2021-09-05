What the UAE's new green visa means for families and children

A series of visa changes will allow for greater flexibility, particularly for investors, business owners and highly skilled people in key sectors who wish to sponsor their families. Antonie Robertson / The National

A new visa aimed at business owners, investors and entrepreneurs in the UAE will offer expanded benefits for sponsoring family members.

The "green visa" is to cater for people who have their own businesses and who do not work for, or are sponsored by, an employer.

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, unveiled the visa on Sunday as he set out broader plans to attract top talent and boost foreign investment.

The owners of SMEs and high performing students would also be eligible. The full criteria, including how and when the visa will be available, have not yet been revealed.

Dr Al Zeyoudi said the new visa was aimed at "self-dependent" investors who needed to sponsor family members.

"He's not going to be attached to companies. He's going to sponsor his parents, sponsor his children up to 25 – instead of 18 years old, like nowadays," he told The National.

The ability to sponsor a son to live in the Emirates into their mid-twenties is significant. While a parent can sponsor their daughter's residency visa until she is married, male children cannot be sponsored once they leave school at 18. And although universities provide student visas, graduates often find themselves quickly looking for a residency visa once they graduate.

The new visa offers a grace period of 90 to 180 days in the event of cancellation – significantly longer than the current 30-day period.

A new flexible freelance visa, which was not detailed in full on Sunday, is also aimed at highly skilled people in "new sectors that we want to bring new ideas to", Dr Zeyoudi said.

Teenagers allowed to work part-time jobs for first time

Thirdly, a further change will allow children over the age of 15 to work for the first time.

A temporary work permit would allow them to secure a part-time job and get a taste for the workplace, without interrupting their studies.

The decision could be hugely significant and bring about a culture of part-time and temporary work.

Dr Al Zeyoudi said: "Anyone who's living here, who's above 15 years old, can apply for a temporary job.

"We don't want them to stop their education but it's a temporary visa to give them access to their market, shape up their skills and see the sectors they want to study and want to have a future in.

"It's a relaxation from us to ensure students have access to the market."

Buy farm-fresh food The UAE is stepping up its game when it comes to platforms for local farms to show off and sell their produce. In Dubai, visit Emirati Farmers Souq at The Pointe every Saturday from 8am to 2pm, which has produce from Al Ammar Farm, Omar Al Katri Farm, Hikarivege Vegetables, Rashed Farms and Al Khaleej Honey Trading, among others. In Sharjah, the Aljada residential community will launch a new outdoor farmers’ market every Friday starting this weekend. Manbat will be held from 3pm to 8pm, and will host 30 farmers, local home-grown entrepreneurs and food stalls from the teams behind Badia Farms; Emirates Hydroponics Farms; Modern Organic Farm; Revolution Real; Astraea Farms; and Al Khaleej Food. In Abu Dhabi, order farm produce from Food Crowd, an online grocery platform that supplies fresh and organic ingredients directly from farms such as Emirates Bio Farm, TFC, Armela Farms and mother company Al Dahra.

if you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Seoul from Dh3,775 return, including taxes The package Ski Safari offers a seven-night ski package to Korea, including five nights at the Dragon Valley Hotel in Yongpyong and two nights at Seoul CenterMark hotel, from £720 (Dh3,488) per person, including transfers, based on two travelling in January The info Visit www.gokorea.co.uk

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

