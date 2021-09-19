Dubai police use data and surveillance to cut crime in Deira district

The number of serious crimes in the Naif area has dropped considerably. Pawan Singh / The National

Police in Dubai are using data analysis and surveillance to tackle crime in the densely populated Naif area of Deira.

Naif Police Station dealt with 44 serious cases, including drug offences, armed robberies, assault and murder, in the first half of this year.

It marked a decrease of 19 per cent from the 54 cases reported during the same period in 2020.

“Programmes like smart data analysis, increased surveillance, quick response times and providing specialised patrols helped bring the number of serious crimes down, said Brig Tariq Tehlak, director of the Naif Police Station.

“Raising awareness among all members of the community has also proved successful and resulted in crimes being reported faster.”

Police are on patrol around the clock in different areas, especially tourist attractions and markets.

“Missions are also being completed within five minutes, down from six minutes,” Brig Tehlak said.

He urged the public to report any suspicious behaviour by calling on 901 or 999.

How does data analysis work?

Data analysis helps police to better understand crime patterns, give accurate estimates of past crimes and know the kinds of suspects they should monitor.

Research by the force's Criminal Data Analysis Centre was used to predict the behaviour of criminals and raise public awareness.

Most thieves operate in pairs or groups of three and choose older people as targets.

The research found that three main methods were used by offenders:

1. Spitting or spraying a liquid on victims and obstructing their way

2. Pretending to offer help

3. Cutting people's pockets to steal items such as phones and wallets

