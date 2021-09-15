Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to visit UK on Thursday

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi is expected to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson

OFFICIAL APPROVED PORTRAIT. ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - February 23, 2015: HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, attends a barza at Qasr Al Hosn Fort. ( Donald Weber / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi ) ---

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, will visit the UK on Thursday. Photo: Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi

Thomas Harding
Sep 15, 2021

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, will begin an official visit to the UK on Thursday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will welcome Sheikh Mohamed to 10 Downing Street for wide-ranging bilateral discussions.

The UK leader told The National that the discussions would build on the two nations' "long and rich history to the benefit of both our people" far into the future.

“The UK and the UAE are natural partners and allies, with a shared belief in harnessing the technologies of the future to address climate change, solve global issues and deliver prosperity for our people," he said.

“I look forward to welcoming Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to London today to drive this agenda forward. There is a huge amount we can do together as we work to build back better from the pandemic.”

The trip comes after Sheikh Mohamed met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Boris Johnson to discuss stronger relations between UK and UAE

Sheikh Mohamed held talks with Mr Johnson on Downing Street in December, when they discussed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East.

Mr Johnson praised the UAE's robust response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is received by French President Emmanuel Macron at Fontainebleau Palace, near Paris. Photos: Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Updated: September 15th 2021, 6:53 PM
