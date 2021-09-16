What was on the menu for Boris Johnson and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's three-course lunch?

Downing Street chefs prepared the meal for the UK prime minister and Sheikh Mohamed

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted a lunch for Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, at Downing Street in central London. @MohamedBinZayed

Laura O'Callaghan
Sep 16, 2021

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sat down to a three-course lunch at 10 Downing Street in central London on Thursday afternoon.

They were meeting at the UK prime minister's official residence to launch a Partnership for the Future, strengthening ties between the two countries.

For the first course, they were served a pea and broad bean salad, with goat cheese and honey.

The main course was halal chicken, complemented by tarragon cream sauce, pommes anna and a side of seasonal vegetables.

UAE-UK relations enter new chapter with expanded Sovereign Investment Partnership

For dessert, chefs whipped up a glazed lemon tart with a blueberry compote and creme fraiche.

The visit also included a military guard of honour at nearby Horse Guards Parade.

