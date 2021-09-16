What was on the menu for Boris Johnson and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's three-course lunch?

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosted a lunch for Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, at Downing Street in central London. @MohamedBinZayed

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, sat down to a three-course lunch at 10 Downing Street in central London on Thursday afternoon.

They were meeting at the UK prime minister's official residence to launch a Partnership for the Future, strengthening ties between the two countries.

For the first course, they were served a pea and broad bean salad, with goat cheese and honey.

The main course was halal chicken, complemented by tarragon cream sauce, pommes anna and a side of seasonal vegetables.

More on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

For dessert, chefs whipped up a glazed lemon tart with a blueberry compote and creme fraiche.

The visit also included a military guard of honour at nearby Horse Guards Parade.

I was pleased to meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson for in-depth talks in London today. Together, we discussed ways of further strengthening the robust & longstanding strategic ties between the UAE & the UK, & other areas of mutual interest in the region & around the world. pic.twitter.com/SiBMddMKwz — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 16, 2021

The Bloomberg Billionaire Index in full 1 Jeff Bezos $140 billion

2 Bill Gates $98.3 billion

3 Bernard Arnault $83.1 billion

4 Warren Buffett $83 billion

5 Amancio Ortega $67.9 billion

6 Mark Zuckerberg $67.3 billion

7 Larry Page $56.8 billion

8 Larry Ellison $56.1 billion

9 Sergey Brin $55.2 billion

10 Carlos Slim $55.2 billion

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster with a decades-long career in TV. He has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Karam is also the founder of Takreem. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

Copa del Rey Semi-final, first leg Barcelona 1 (Malcom 57')

Real Madrid (Vazquez 6') Second leg, February 27

Red Sparrow Dir: Francis Lawrence Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Egerton, Charlotte Rampling, Jeremy Irons Three stars

TEAMS US Team

Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger

Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler

Kevin Kisner, Patrick Reed

Matt Kuchar, Kevin Chappell

Charley Hoffman*, Phil Mickelson* International Team

Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day

Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen

Marc Leishman, Charl Schwartzel

Branden Grace, Si Woo Kim

Jhonattan Vegas, Adam Hadwin

Emiliano Grillo*, Anirban Lahiri* * denotes captain's picks

