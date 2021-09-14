Coronavirus: officials report 617 new cases and 714 recoveries

The UAE reported 617 new coronavirus cases and 714 recoveries on Tuesday.
Officials said two people died in the past 24 hours from complications.
The country has recorded 730,135 cases, 721,367 recoveries and 2,066 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.
Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down the rate of daily infections.
New cases have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January and have recently stayed consistently under 1'000.
An additional 351,718 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number to 79,002,965 carried out since the beginning of the outbreak.
So far, 18,997,951 vaccine doses have been administered, bringing the population close to being 80 per cent fully vaccinated.
Men: Hamad Nawad and Khalid Al Balushi (56kg), Omar Al Fadhli and Saeed Al Mazroui (62kg), Taleb Al Kirbi and Humaid Al Kaabi (69kg), Mohammed Al Qubaisi and Saud Al Hammadi (70kg), Khalfan Belhol and Mohammad Haitham Radhi (85kg), Faisal Al Ketbi and Zayed Al Kaabi (94kg)
Women: Wadima Al Yafei and Mahra Al Hanaei (49kg), Bashayer Al Matrooshi and Hessa Al Shamsi (62kg)
Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing
Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111
Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre
Emirates airline – 600555555
Etihad Airways – 600555666
Ambulance – 998
Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries
