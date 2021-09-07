Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince discuss strong ties in phone call

Leaders examine further consolidating co-operation between the UAE and Saudi Arabia

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince discussed strong ties in phone call. MOPA / AP

Gillian Duncan
Sep 7, 2021

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, spoke to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince on Monday in a phone call.

Sheikh Mohamed and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also Saudi Arabia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, discussed strengthening co-operation between the two countries in a phone call, state news agency Wam reported.

The leaders also spoke about the latest developments in the region and reviewed issues of common interest.

Sheikh Mohamed travelled to Saudi Arabia in July for an official visit.

“My brother Mohammed bin Salman and I discussed ways to further deepen the fraternal bond and strategic co-operation between our nations,” Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter after the talks.

“The partnership between the UAE and Saudi Arabia continues to be strong and prosperous."

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is received by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, on Monday.

Updated: September 7th 2021, 5:35 AM
